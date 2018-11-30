Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Makes most of limited minutes

Bjelica pitched in 11 points (4-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and one assist across 19 minutes in the Kings' 133-121 loss to the Clippers on Thursday.

Bjelica once again made good use of modest playing time, scoring in double digits in under 20 minutes for the second time in as many games. The 30-year-old big started November off on an inconsistent note after a strong first eight games of the season in October, but he's seemingly back on track with four double-digit scoring efforts in the last five contests. Second overall pick Marvin Bagley continues to outpace him in minutes on the majority of nights off the bench, but Bjelica figures to continue providing fantasy owners with solid production as long as his shot remains in sync.