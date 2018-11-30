Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Makes most of limited minutes
Bjelica pitched in 11 points (4-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and one assist across 19 minutes in the Kings' 133-121 loss to the Clippers on Thursday.
Bjelica once again made good use of modest playing time, scoring in double digits in under 20 minutes for the second time in as many games. The 30-year-old big started November off on an inconsistent note after a strong first eight games of the season in October, but he's seemingly back on track with four double-digit scoring efforts in the last five contests. Second overall pick Marvin Bagley continues to outpace him in minutes on the majority of nights off the bench, but Bjelica figures to continue providing fantasy owners with solid production as long as his shot remains in sync.
More News
-
Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Efficient in loss•
-
Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Sees offensive uptick in win•
-
Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Solid in complementary role•
-
Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Makes most of opportunities in win•
-
Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Nice bounce-back in Friday's victory•
-
Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Scoreless in 19 minutes during loss•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 7 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 7? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.