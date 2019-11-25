Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Makes rare defensive impact

Bjelica put up six points (3-11 FG, 0-4 3Pt), 12 rebounds, three steals, three assists and one block in 29 minutes Sunday in the Kings' 113-106 win over the Wizards.

Though he didn't come through with any of the three-point production his fantasy managers were likely depending on, Bjelica spared his night from being a dud by recording his third double-digit rebound game along with his best steal total of the season. Considering Bjelica had averaged 14.2 points and 2.3 triples while shooting 55.9 percent from the field in the six games prior, he'll likely be worth holding in 12-team leagues until Marvin Bagley (thumb) is ready to play. Once Bagley reclaims the starting role at power forward, Bjelica may see his playing time drop closer to the 20-minute mark, which would eliminate most of his fantasy value.