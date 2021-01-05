Bjelica posted two points (0-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 16 minutes during Monday's loss to the Warriors.

Bjelica was virtually nonexistent off the bench in this blowout loss, scoring two points or fewer for the second game in a row. The 32-year-old power forward continues to post meager numbers in the early going of the season, as he's averaging just 6.9 points on 45.7 percent shooting, 4.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists across 15.7 minutes of action. Bjelica is receiving the least amount of minutes per game of his career in the early stages of this season, making it difficult for him to be productive.