Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Massive double-double spearheads victory

Bjelica tallied 26 points (9-16 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 36 minutes in the Kings' 116-112 win over the Wizards on Friday.

Bjelica took only two shots in the first quarter -- both misses -- before heating up. The 30-year-old drained a career-high six three-pointers, half of which came during the fourth quarter. He also had a key block of a John Wall drive late in the contest, and he capped off his stellar night with the deciding pair of free throws with under two seconds remaining. The scoring and rebounding totals were both season highs for Bjelica, who's now shot over 50.0 percent in five of his first six games in a Kings uniform. He'll look to keep up his stellar production versus the Heat on Monday.