Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Misses practice

Bjelica did not practice Thursday due a right ankle injury, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

This is the first we've heard of the injury, but Bjelica joins a laundry list of Kings injuries as Friday's game against Milwaukee approaches. While Marvin Bagley (foot) went through practice Thursday, Cory Joseph (illness), Bogdan Bogdanovic (ankle) and Richaun Holmes (shoulder) all sat out.