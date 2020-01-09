Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Misses practice
Bjelica did not practice Thursday due a right ankle injury, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
This is the first we've heard of the injury, but Bjelica joins a laundry list of Kings injuries as Friday's game against Milwaukee approaches. While Marvin Bagley (foot) went through practice Thursday, Cory Joseph (illness), Bogdan Bogdanovic (ankle) and Richaun Holmes (shoulder) all sat out.
More News
-
Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Ramps up scoring in comeback win•
-
Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Posts double-double•
-
Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Scores team-high 27 points•
-
Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Scores 11 points in starting role•
-
Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Starting vs. Suns•
-
Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Just 16 minutes in double OT•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...