Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Moves to bench
Bjelica will come off the bench Thursday against Golden State, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Bjelica has been shifted to a bench role after Bogdan Bogdanovic was named in the starting lineup. Bjelica is averaging 9.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists in his previous five contests, but the Kings will go with a new look to kick off the second half of the season.
