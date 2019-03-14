Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Moving into starting five

Bjelica will start at power forward Thursday against Boston, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Bjelica has come off the bench in each of his previous five contest, but he'll draw the start Thursday with Harrison Barnes shifting to small forward and Bogdan Bogdanovic set to come off the bench. Bjelica is averaging 9.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists in his last five starts.