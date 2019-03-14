Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Moving into starting five
Bjelica will start at power forward Thursday against Boston, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Bjelica has come off the bench in each of his previous five contest, but he'll draw the start Thursday with Harrison Barnes shifting to small forward and Bogdan Bogdanovic set to come off the bench. Bjelica is averaging 9.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists in his last five starts.
More News
-
Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Another double-double off bench•
-
Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Double-double off bench•
-
Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Out of starting five, rotation•
-
Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Moves to bench•
-
Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Scores just seven points Monday•
-
Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Nears double-double in win•
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.