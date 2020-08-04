Bjelica will shift to the bench for Tuesday's game against Dallas, Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee reports.
The Kings will mix up the lineup after an 0-2 start, going smaller with Cory Joseph in the backcourt alongside De'Aaron Fox. Bogdan Bogdanovic will move up to small forward, with Harrison Barnes and Richaun Holmes rounding out the starting five.
