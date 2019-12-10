Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Nails game-winner Monday
Bjelica finished with 17 points (6-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists and three steals in 30 minutes during Monday's 119-118 victory over the Rockets.
Bjelica shocked the Houston crowd Monday, draining a three-point bomb with only one second remaining on the clock. He has been a top-50 player this season, although the return of Marvin Bagley (finger) is sure to throw a spanner in the works. Given Bjelica is putting up consistent numbers in only 27 minutes a night, there is scope for him to remain a 12-team asset even with Bagley back on the floor.
