Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Nails game-winner Monday

Bjelica finished with 17 points (6-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists and three steals in 30 minutes during Monday's 119-118 victory over the Rockets.

Bjelica shocked the Houston crowd Monday, draining a three-point bomb with only one second remaining on the clock. He has been a top-50 player this season, although the return of Marvin Bagley (finger) is sure to throw a spanner in the works. Given Bjelica is putting up consistent numbers in only 27 minutes a night, there is scope for him to remain a 12-team asset even with Bagley back on the floor.