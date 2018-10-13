Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Near double-double off bench

Bjelica provided 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt), nine rebounds and one steal across 18 minutes in the Kings' 118-115 preseason loss to the Trail Blazers on Friday.

Bjelica was ultra-efficient off the bench, posting his best rebound total over the three exhibitions he's played and flashing a hot hand for the second time during that brief span. It remains to be seen whether it will be Bjelica or second overall pick Marvin Bagley opening the season as the starting power forward, but both players should be in line for plenty of minutes in the coming campaign irrespective of depth chart slotting.