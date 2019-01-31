Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Nears double-double in win
Bjelica put up 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt), eight rebounds, two assists and one steal in 21 minutes Wednesday in the Kings' 135-113 win over the Hawks.
While this was a quality outing for Bjelica, it was only the second time he's reached double figures in the scoring column over his last 11 games. Perhaps more troubling for his fantasy prospects is the fact that he's only cleared 25 minutes on two occasions during that span, as coach Dave Joerger has made finding run for No. 2 overall pick Marvin Bagley more of a priority. With Bagley thriving of late in the expanded role, Bjelica seems unlikely to return to the high level of production he displayed throughout October.
More News
-
Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Fills stat sheet in Friday's win•
-
Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Returns to starting five•
-
Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Absent from injury report•
-
Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Ruled out Tuesday•
-
Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Nursing back tightness•
-
Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Plays 21 minutes in Monday's win•
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...