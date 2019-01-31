Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Nears double-double in win

Bjelica put up 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt), eight rebounds, two assists and one steal in 21 minutes Wednesday in the Kings' 135-113 win over the Hawks.

While this was a quality outing for Bjelica, it was only the second time he's reached double figures in the scoring column over his last 11 games. Perhaps more troubling for his fantasy prospects is the fact that he's only cleared 25 minutes on two occasions during that span, as coach Dave Joerger has made finding run for No. 2 overall pick Marvin Bagley more of a priority. With Bagley thriving of late in the expanded role, Bjelica seems unlikely to return to the high level of production he displayed throughout October.