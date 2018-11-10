Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Nice bounce-back in Friday's victory
Bjelica had 14 points (6-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt), eight rebounds, two blocks, one assist, and one steal in 27 minutes during Friday's 121-110 victory over Minnesota.
After scoring a combined four points across his previous two games, Bjelica managed 14 points against his former team, adding some nice across the board production. Barring the two previous duds, Bjelica is having himself a breakout campaign. His upside is certainly not the highest but he has shown the ability to contribute in a number of areas on any given night.
