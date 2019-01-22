Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Nursing back tightness

Bjelica is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Raptors due to lower-back tightness.

It's unknown when Bjelica suffered the injury, but his status for Tuesday's contest is in doubt after being added to Sacramento's most recent injury report. If Bjelica can't go, expect either Marvin Bagley or Justin Jackson to get the call at power forward.

