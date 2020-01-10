Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Officially questionable
Bjelica (ankle) is officially questionable for Friday's game versus the Bucks.
The 31-year-old didn't appear on the injury report earlier Friday, but he's apparently still questionable with the right ankle injury. The Kings could end up extremely short-handed in the frontcourt against Milwaukee, with Marvin Bagley (foot) also questionable and Richaun Holmes (shoulder) ruled out.
