Bjelica (back) was active for Saturday's 119-114 win over the Nuggets, but he didn't get off the bench in a coach's decision.

Bjelica hasn't seen any action since Jan. 9, with most of those absences being attributed to a back injury. Though the 32-year-old was available Saturday, his lack of use implies that he's simply out of head coach Luke Walton's rotation at this time. The Kings have been making more use of small-ball lineups of late, as sixth man Tyrese Haliburton has benefited from some extra run while starting small forward Harrison Barnes has seen more action behind Marvin Bagley as the top backup at power forward.