Bjelica has appeared in each of the Kings' last three games, averaging 8.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 0.7 three-pointers in 20.0 minutes.

Nearly all of Bjelica's production came over the weekend in losses to the Magic and the Grizzlies, when Sacramento was without Marvin Bagley (calf). Though Bagley worked as the Kings' starting center in his return from a two-game absence Monday, little playing time was left over for Bjelica, as head coach Luke Walton elected to ride Harrison Barnes more heavily at power forward. Bjelica -- who played just five first-half minutes in the loss -- could be in danger of falling out of the rotation entirely if Holmes is ready to go for Thursday's game versus the Heat.