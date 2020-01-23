Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: One rebound shy of double-double
Bjelica scored 14 points (6-12 FG, 1-4 3PT, 1-1 FT) and added nine rebounds, five assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 127-106 loss to Detroit.
Bjelica extended his double-digit point streak to seven with the effort and came just one rebound shy of his fourth double-double this month. On the year, the 31-year-old is averaging 12.4 points and 6.5 rebounds per game.
