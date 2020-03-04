Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Only six points in victory

Bjelica ended with six points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and two steals in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 133-126 victory over Washington.

Bjelica continues his statistical free-fall, struggling to find any rhythm in the win. The playing time has been apparent all season as the Kings have battled through multiple injuries to key players. After a long stretch of meaningful production, Bjelica has fallen off over the past few weeks. In fact, over the past two weeks, he is just the 182nd ranked player. At this point, his spot on a 12-team roster would be better served for streaming purposes.