Bjelica won't play Wednesday against the Clippers due to personal reasons, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
The 32-year-old isn't listed on the official injury report, but he's apparently unavailable for Wednesday's contest. Bjelica hasn't seen game action since Jan. 9 and before that had a minor role off the bench.
More News
-
Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Turns in another poor effort•
-
Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Manages just two points in loss•
-
Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Workload down in early going•
-
Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Career-high 13 dimes in finale•
-
Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Rejoins starting lineup•
-
Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Back in starting five•