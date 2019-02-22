Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Out of starting five, rotation

Bjelica (coach's decision) failed to see any action in Thursday's 125-123 loss to the Warriors.

Bogdan Bogdanovic moved into the starting five on the while Harrison Barnes shifted over to power forward on the top unit, resulting in Bjelica heading to the bench for the first time since December. There was some thought that coach Dave Joerger might have tweaked the starting five to create a better matchup versus Golden State, but Joerger revealed after the contest that he would stick with the same lineup moving forward. If that's the case, Bjelica will likely find himself out of the rotation entirely in most games, as the Kings have little incentive to reduce the playing time for reserve rookie big men Marvin Bagley and Harry Giles.