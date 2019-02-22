Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Out of starting five, rotation
Bjelica (coach's decision) failed to see any action in Thursday's 125-123 loss to the Warriors.
Bogdan Bogdanovic moved into the starting five on the while Harrison Barnes shifted over to power forward on the top unit, resulting in Bjelica heading to the bench for the first time since December. There was some thought that coach Dave Joerger might have tweaked the starting five to create a better matchup versus Golden State, but Joerger revealed after the contest that he would stick with the same lineup moving forward. If that's the case, Bjelica will likely find himself out of the rotation entirely in most games, as the Kings have little incentive to reduce the playing time for reserve rookie big men Marvin Bagley and Harry Giles.
More News
-
Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Moves to bench•
-
Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Scores just seven points Monday•
-
Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Nears double-double in win•
-
Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Fills stat sheet in Friday's win•
-
Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Returns to starting five•
-
Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Absent from injury report•
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball playoffs waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...