Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Out Saturday
Bjelica (illness) will not play in Saturday's game against the Rockets, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.
Bjelica left Thursday's game against New Orleans early due to the illness, and it is still affecting him enough to keep him sidelined. With Harry Giles (thigh) also sidelined, look for Marvin Bagley to see some extra run, while Caleb Swanigan could also get some work.
