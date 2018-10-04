Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Out Thursday vs. Lakers
Bjelica (knee) will remain out for Thursday's preseason matchup against the Lakers, Sean Cunningham of ABC10 (KXTV) Sacramento reports.
Bjelica is simply dealing with a sore left knee, so it doesn't appear to be something that could linger into the regular season. Still, the Kings will be cautious with him for now and he'll continue to carry a day-to-day designation after sitting out Thursday's contest. With the Kings heading into a back-to-back set, there's also a strong chance Bjelica is ruled out for Friday's tilt with the Warriors. Bjelica has just under two weeks to get healthy for the regular-season opener Oct. 17 against the Jazz.
