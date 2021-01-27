Bjelica (back) is unavailable Wednesday against the Magic.
The 32-year-old is inactive for Wednesday's contest due to a back injury. Bjelica also missed the previous two games for personal reasons and hasn't seen game action since Jan. 9.
