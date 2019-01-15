Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Plays 21 minutes in Monday's win
Bjelica compiled four points (2-7 FG, 0-4 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists, and two blocks in 21 minutes during Monday's 115-107 win over the Trail Blazers.
Bjelica has scored four points or less in four of the last five games, with the exception being a seven-point effort across 25 minutes. On the bright side, Bjelica continues to provide solid rebounding and assist numbers, grabbing at least five boards in 12 of the last 14 games while dishing at least a pair of dimes in 11 straight. Bjelica helps facilitate offensive floor spacing, so his spot in the starting lineup seems safe going forward.
More News
-
Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Double-doubles in loss Tuesday•
-
Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Solid scoring effort vs. Lakers•
-
Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Swats four balls in losing effort•
-
Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Returns to starting five•
-
Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Solid contributions in loss•
-
Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Posts double-double in win•
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.