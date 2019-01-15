Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Plays 21 minutes in Monday's win

Bjelica compiled four points (2-7 FG, 0-4 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists, and two blocks in 21 minutes during Monday's 115-107 win over the Trail Blazers.

Bjelica has scored four points or less in four of the last five games, with the exception being a seven-point effort across 25 minutes. On the bright side, Bjelica continues to provide solid rebounding and assist numbers, grabbing at least five boards in 12 of the last 14 games while dishing at least a pair of dimes in 11 straight. Bjelica helps facilitate offensive floor spacing, so his spot in the starting lineup seems safe going forward.