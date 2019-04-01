Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Plays 26 minutes in return

Bjelica (illness) put up 10 points (4-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and six rebounds in 26 minutes Sunday in the Kings' 113-106 win over the Spurs.

Bjelica missed the front end of the Kings' back-to-back set Saturday against the Rockets, but reclaimed his usual spot in the starting five in his return. The Kings held top backup Marvin Bagley (illness) out Sunday, so there's some risk of Bjelica seeing his minutes take a hit if both players are available in Tuesday's rematch with Houston.