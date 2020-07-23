Bjelica compiled 13 points (3-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-8 FT), three assists, two steals and a rebound across 18 minutes in Wednesday's 104-98 scrimmage loss to the Heat.

The way is paved for Bjelica to hold a starting role in the bubble since Marvin Bagley (foot) won't be around for the restart. Although you'll see some of Harry Giles III and Harrison Barnes in prominent frontcourt roles, Bjelica is the one that started all but four of 64 games at the four, and it's a trend that should continue in the coming weeks.