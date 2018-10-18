Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Posts 18 in surprising starting role

Bjelica recorded 18 points (8-12 FG, 2-2 3Pt), eight rebounds, two assists and a steal across 27 minutes in Wednesday's 123-117 loss to the Jazz

It was widely reported that rookie Marvin Bagley III was in the driver's seat to start for the Kings at power forward, but instead, it was Bjeleica who stepped into the starting lineup. He shot 66.6 percent from the floor and went perfect from beyond the arc with two impressive three-pointers. A wait-and-see approach is necessary for the low-owned Bjelica, and we shall see if he continues to start on Friday against the Pelicans.