Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Posts 18 in surprising starting role
Bjelica recorded 18 points (8-12 FG, 2-2 3Pt), eight rebounds, two assists and a steal across 27 minutes in Wednesday's 123-117 loss to the Jazz
It was widely reported that rookie Marvin Bagley III was in the driver's seat to start for the Kings at power forward, but instead, it was Bjeleica who stepped into the starting lineup. He shot 66.6 percent from the floor and went perfect from beyond the arc with two impressive three-pointers. A wait-and-see approach is necessary for the low-owned Bjelica, and we shall see if he continues to start on Friday against the Pelicans.
More News
-
Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Starting Wednesday vs. Jazz•
-
Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Near double-double off bench•
-
Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Shines in preseason debut•
-
Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Will make preseason debut Monday•
-
Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Ruled out Friday•
-
Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Out Thursday vs. Lakers•
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...