Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Posts double-double in win

Bjelica scored 15 points (5-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, four blocks and an assist in 35 minutes during Sunday's 120-113 win over the Mavericks.

It's his third double-double of the season, but his first since late October. Bjelica has been a steadying presence on a young Kings roster so far this year, and while the 30-year-old isn't delivering outstanding fantasy value, he is producing career highs in almost every category.