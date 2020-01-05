Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Posts double-double

Bjelica had 12 points (4-11 FG, 1-4 3PT, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 22 minutes during Saturday's 117-115 loss against the Pelicans.

Bjelica returned to the starting unit five games ago due to Marvin Bagley III's ongoing injury issues and this was his first double-double since the change of role. Bjelica only has five double-doubles this season, however, and at the very least he's scoring at a decent rate since he's averaging 13.2 points on 48.0 percent shooting from the field and 50.0 percent shooting from deep since returning to the starting five. All those are currently above his season averages, so he has a hot hand and will aim to extend this run Monday against the Warriors.