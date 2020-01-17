Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Probable Saturday
Bjelica (ankle) is probable for Saturday's tilt against the Jazz.
Bjelica continues to be listed as probable without missing time. Over the past 10 games, he's averaging 15.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.0 steal in 31.5 minutes.
