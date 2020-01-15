Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Probable Wednesday
Bjelica (ankle) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks.
Bjelica has been dealing with a right ankle sprain recently, but it hasn't kept him off the court. He's playing well through six January games, averaging 15.5 points, 8.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steal while hitting 51.4 percent of his triples.
