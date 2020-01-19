Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Probable with sprained ankle
Bjelica is considered probable for Monday's game against the Heat.
Bjelica is dealing with a minor ankle sprain but the team isn't expecting him to miss Monday's contest. He's played at least 33 minutes in each of the last five games, and he's scored in double-figures in all five, including a 34-point outburst in a win over Orlando on Jan. 13.
