Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Productive night against Phoenix

Bjelica had 17 points (7-12 FG, 3-5 3PT), eight rebounds, one steal and one block in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 120-116 win over the Suns.

Bjelica continues to start while Marvin Bagley (thumb) rehabs from injury, and the five-year veteran has been surprisingly productive as he has registered double-digit scoring performances in nine of this last 10 starts. Bagley could return Friday against the Nets, however, and if that's the case, then Bjelica's minutes and upside would reduce considerably.