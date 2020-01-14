Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Puts up career-high 34 points
Bjelica (ankle) registered a career-high 34 points (13-16 FG, 8-10 3Pt) to go with seven rebounds, two assists and two steals across 33 minutes in Monday's 114-112 loss to the Magic.
Though Bjelica has been nursing an ankle issue for just under a week, the sharpshooting forward certainly wasn't inhibited by the injury in what was a dazzling offensive display. Of course, Bjelica's 80-plus percent marks from the field and three-point range are in no way repeatable moving forward, but the 31-year-old at least looks like he'll have the opportunity to play ample minutes for the foreseeable future, even with Marvin Bagley (foot) back in the fold. With top center Richaun Holmes (shoulder) likely out through the rest of January, Bagley is expected to see most of his minutes at the five, clearing the way for Bjelica to continue in his role as a floor-stretching power forward.
More News
