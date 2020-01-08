Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Ramps up scoring in comeback win
Bjelica registered 19 points (7-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and three steals across 38 minutes during the Kings' 114-103 win over the Suns on Tuesday.
Bjelica wasn't at his most efficient, but he was able to boost his scoring considerably by virtue of putting up his most shot attempts since Dec. 8. The big man had scored in single digits in three of his previous four games, but Tuesday's tally was his second highest of the last 16 games. With Marvin Bagley continuing to be hampered by a foot injury, Bjelica projects to remain in the starting five for the time being, affording him an opportunity to continue churning out solid scoring and rebounding numbers in particular each time he takes the floor.
More News
-
Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Posts double-double•
-
Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Scores team-high 27 points•
-
Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Scores 11 points in starting role•
-
Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Starting vs. Suns•
-
Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Just 16 minutes in double OT•
-
Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Retreats to bench•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...