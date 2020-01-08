Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Ramps up scoring in comeback win

Bjelica registered 19 points (7-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and three steals across 38 minutes during the Kings' 114-103 win over the Suns on Tuesday.

Bjelica wasn't at his most efficient, but he was able to boost his scoring considerably by virtue of putting up his most shot attempts since Dec. 8. The big man had scored in single digits in three of his previous four games, but Tuesday's tally was his second highest of the last 16 games. With Marvin Bagley continuing to be hampered by a foot injury, Bjelica projects to remain in the starting five for the time being, affording him an opportunity to continue churning out solid scoring and rebounding numbers in particular each time he takes the floor.