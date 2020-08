Bjelica is in the starting lineup Tuesday against the Pelicans, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

The 32-year-old played only five minutes during Sunday's matchup with Houston, but he'll return to the starting five with Richaun Holmes (hip) and De'Aaron Fox (shoulder) sidelined. Bjelica is averaging 7.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 20.7 minutes through six games in the bubble.