Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Removed from injury report

Bjelica (ankle) is no longer listed on the injury report for Friday's game against Milwaukee.

Bjelica missed Thursday's practice due to a right ankle injury, but he's been cleared to take the court Friday. He's averaging 11 points, 7.8 rebounds and an assist over his last five games, all starts.

