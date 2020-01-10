Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Removed from injury report
Bjelica (ankle) is no longer listed on the injury report for Friday's game against Milwaukee.
Bjelica missed Thursday's practice due to a right ankle injury, but he's been cleared to take the court Friday. He's averaging 11 points, 7.8 rebounds and an assist over his last five games, all starts.
