Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Returns to starting five

Bjelica will start Friday against the Grizzlies, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Bjelica missed Tuesday's game against Toronto due to a back injury, but he's feeling well enough to play and return to the starting lineup Friday, pushing Marvin Bagley back to the bench. Over his past eight appearances, Bjelica is averaging 3.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 17.5 minutes.