Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Returns to starting five
Bjelica will start Sunday against the Pelicans, Kayte Christensen of NBC Sports California reports.
Bjelica reverted back to a bench role in Friday night's matchup with Memphis but still logged 36 minutes. He'll return to his usual role as the starter for Sunday's tilt.
More News
-
Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Solid contributions in loss•
-
Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Posts double-double in win•
-
Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Heats up in win•
-
Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Makes most of limited minutes•
-
Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Efficient in loss•
-
Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Sees offensive uptick in win•
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...