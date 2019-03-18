Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Role diminishes Sunday
Bjelica had just eight points, five rebounds, and two assists in 18 minutes during Sunday's 129-102 victory over the Bulls.
Bjelica remained in the starting lineup Sunday but had just eight points in 18 minutes. He has been trending up with Marvin Bagley on the sidelines but has predictably regressed over the past three games. Bagley will remain on a minutes cap for at least a couple more games, however, there is no reason to hold onto Bjelica and streaming his spot makes much more sense.
