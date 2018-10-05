Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Ruled out Friday
Bjelica (knee) will not play in Friday's preseason game against the Warriors, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Bjelica is yet to play this preseason while nursing a sore left knee and is still listed as day-to-day. Fortunately for him, the Kings will have off until next Thursday when they return home to take on the Jazz, so Bjelica will have plenty of time off before he would have to take the court again.
