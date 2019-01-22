Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Ruled out Tuesday
Bjelica (back) will not play Tuesday against the Raptors, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
It turns out Bjelica will be forced to miss at least one game as he nurses a tight lower back. Look for Marvin Bagley and Justin Jackson to benefit from increased run with Bjelica sidelined. The 30-year-old will have a trio of days to rest and recover before his next chance to play, which comes Friday against the Grizzlies.
