Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Scoreless in 19 minutes during loss

Bjelica was scoreless (0-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt) while dishing out three assists, one rebound, four steals and one block across 19 minutes in the Kings' 114-105 loss to the Raptors on Wednesday.

It's the second consecutive clunker for Bjelica, who'd been in the midst of a breakout campaign prior to the current mini-slump. The 30-year-old had posted double-digit scoring totals in all but one of the prior nine games, shooting between 46.7 and 66.7 percent in those contests. In contrast, Bjelica is 2-for-13 from the field in the aforementioned two-game stretch. He'll look to bounce back and reaffirm his hold on the starting power forward job over second overall pick Marvin Bagley on Friday versus his old Timberwolves teammates.

