Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Scores 11 points in starting role
Bjelica amassed 11 points (4-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 30 minutes during Saturday's 112-110 loss to Phoenix.
Bjelica returned to a starting role with Marvin Bagley (foot) on the sidelines. Much like Cory Joseph, Bjelica has already had a good run with the starting unit this season. However, unlike Joseph, Bjelica has been able to put up 12-team value. It sounds as though Bagley could miss at least a couple of games and so Bjelica should be looked at in standard formats.
