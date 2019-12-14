Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Scores 12 points in Start
Bjelica finished with 12 points (3-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two boards, seven assists and one block in 27 minutes of a 103-101 loss to the Knicks on Friday.
Bjelica earned another start despite the availability of Marvin Bagley III, and the fourth year pro matched a career high in assists in the contest. With Bagley now back in the fold after an extended absence, it will likely eventually cut into Bjelica's playing time and force him back to the bench. The Kings take on Golden State on Sunday.
