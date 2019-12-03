Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Scores 18 points against Chicago

Bjelica had 18 points (7-10 FG, 2-3 3PT, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 31 minutes during Monday's 113-106 defeat against the Bulls.

Bjelica has started all but one game this season for Sacramento, although his extended playing time has come due to Marvin Bagley's longer-than-expected recovery from injury. Bjelica should remain rostered as long as Bagley remains out, but his value will take a massive hit once the latter returns from his absence, which could happen as soon as next week.