Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Scores 22 in loss

Bjelica had 22 points (8-13 FG, 2-6 3PT, 4-4 FT), six rebounds and three assists in Monday's loss to Miami.

Bjelica played through a minor ankle issue to finish with his sixth straight double-digit scoring outing. While the Kings suffered a fifth consecutive loss, Bjelica continues to have some fantasy appeal as a player who's been locked into a 30-plus-minute-per-night role of late.