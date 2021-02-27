Bjelica logged eight points (3-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal over 12 minutes in Friday's 110-107 win over the Pistons.

Bjelica didn't appear in any of the last three games, but he saw double-digit minutes off the bench in Friday's narrow win. He shot 75 percent from the floor while also generating modest production in rebounds and assists. Bjelica's role off the bench has been unpredictable recently, but he's efficient when he's given opportunities.