Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Scores just seven points Monday

Bjelica tallied seven points (3-7 FG, 1-5 3Pt), three rebounds, and one steal in 21 minutes during Monday's 127-112 victory over San Antonio.

Bjelica ended Monday's game with just seven points in 21 minutes. He has scored in single-figures in 11 of his past 13 games and his time in the starting unit could soon come to an end. Marvin Bagley is firing on all cylinders at the moment and if you are holding onto Bjelica in any 12-team leagues, he can safely be dropped.