Kings' Nemanja Bjelica: Scores season-high 34 points
Bjelica had 34 points (13-16 FG, 8-10 3PT), seven rebounds, two assists and two steals in 33 minutes during Monday's 114-112 loss against the Magic.
Bjelica has been dealing with an ankle injury of late, but he hasn't missed a single game and he certainly didn't look affected by any physical problem considering he delivered his best scoring output of the season. He is averaging 15.4 points and 7.9 rebounds since returning to the starting lineup nine games ago, although he could eventually head back to the bench in favor of Marvin Bagley III sooner than later.
